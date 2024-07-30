PlayStation Store Update Worldwide July 30, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Abathor
- Agent Walker: Secret Journey
- Arcade Archives VS. The Adventures of Valkyrie
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Busway Islands – Puzzle
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Chrysolite
- Circus of TimTim
- City Builder
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
- Deadlink
- Dragon Break Classic Plus
- Dragon Ruins
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6
- EmyLiveShow: Dangers & Mysteries Tale
- Exhausted Man
- The Fall of Elena Temple
- Faster Than Bolt
- Flight Attendant Simulator: Onboard Tasks
- Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
- GOLF VS ZOMBIES
- Hairdresser Simulator
- Harvest Days
- Hearthstorm
- Hidden Cats in Rome
- Invocation: The Festival of Souls
- Jigsaw Finale
- Lakeview Cabin Collection
- Learn Hangul!!
- Maze of Portals – PS4 & PS5
- METEO PLANET
- MIDNIGHT Remastered
- Mists of Noyah
- Monster Train
- Prison Escape Simulator: Breakout Master
- Puzzle Drop Carnival
- RACING BROS: MAFIAS REVENGE
- Sports & Wild Pinball
- Steel Racer
- Super Woden GP II
- Sword & Fairy Inn 2
- Tetrack
- Train Traffic Manager
- Windlands 2