PSP Classic Gets PS5, PS4 Trophies 7 Months After Launch

Sony is continuing its efforts to retroactively add trophies to PS Plus Premium classics, giving subscribers a reason to jump back in for that shiny Platinum. This time, it’s PSP classic Thrillville’s PS5 and PS4 versions that have received a trophy patch.

Sony’s determination to patch PS Plus classics with trophies is impressive

First leaked in November 2023, 2006’s Thrillville was added to the PS Plus Premium catalog in December last year along with its sequel Thrillville: Off The Rails. That Sony is patching games that were released that far back has left players impressed, especially because these are third-party games that the company doesn’t have control over. It’s evidently convincing (or perhaps helping) publishers to add trophies, though.

The Thrillville trophy lists, which were first picked up by PSNProfiles, come with 38 trophies including Platinum.

Here are the third-party classics that have received trophies thus far (in no particular order):

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Toy Story 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus

Thrillville

Sadly, still no sign of trophies for Tekken, but here’s hoping Bandai Namco Entertainment is on board to release a patch.