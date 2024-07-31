Green Hell: Popular Survival Game Gets PS5 Release Date

Creepy Jar has announced a Green Hell PS5 release date for its open-world survival game. It will be a free upgrade for existing players.

For everyone else, it will be $24.99 at launch on August 14, 2024. A 20% discount will be available for the first two weeks. However, with the shift to modern consoles, there’s bad news for owners of the PS4 version of Green Hell.

Here’s the official word from Creepy Jar on what’s happening with the Green Hell PS5 release and what it means for the previous-gen version.

”With the current-generation console version of Green Hell, console players will be able to enjoy updates #17 (Storage & Transportation), #18 (Fortifications), and #19 (Flamekeeper) for themselves for the very first time. And console players can upgrade—for free—to the current-generation version if they have previously purchased either the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

While the Creepy Jar team is excited to bring Green Hell to current-generation consoles, last-generation consoles will no longer receive updates as the developer focuses on current-gen and beyond. Simply put, the last-generation consoles are unable to shoulder the weight of the newer updates while running at the quality Creepy Jar expects to deliver to players.

It is important to note that due to the discrepancy between current and last-gen console versions in terms of content, neither the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 versions will be compatible with their previous generation counterparts. As well, there will be no cross-play between versions and no save transfers from last-gen to current.”

Check out the accompanying Green Hell PS5 & Xbox Series X|S trailer to get a glimpse of a revamped console experience.

More than 6 million players have set off for the Amazon jungles of Green hell since its initial release six years ago.

It already sort of made a current-gen bow with the release of Green Hell VR on the PSVR 2 in 2023. That had a bit of a choppy launch, unfortunately, but Creepy Jar assured fans it would get fixed.