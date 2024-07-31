PlayStation Studio’s Upcoming Exclusive Will Be a ‘Dark’ Game, Might Target PS6

PlayStation Studio Firesprite is making a “dark,” atmospheric console exclusive, if new job ads are anything to go by. The developer has kept its upcoming game tightly under wraps, but we know that it’s going full steam ahead with a horror game, and this one will be marked safe from Sony’s live service push.

What we know about the upcoming Firesprite PlayStation exclusive

As spotted by TheGamer, at least six new job listings have appeared on Firesprite’s website and LinkedIn over the past day or two, revealing that its AAA game will have a “heavy focus on art, animation, and delivering unique character performances to heighten player presence and immersion to new levels.”

One of the job description mentions that the game will be photorealistic, and will feature “AAA quality creatures.” Sounds like a horror project, alright.

Apparently, the mystery game is one of Firesprite’s most ambitious projects yet, with the studio promising to take “atmosphere, storytelling, player agency, and narrative firmly into ground-breaking territory on next-generation hardware technologies.” The “next-gen” part here makes us wonder if the game is also targeting the PS6.

Furthermore, the job ads pledge a “compelling cinematic experience” with sound design so grand that it may “push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of audio.”

Little else is known about Firesprite’s game, and there’s no indication that Sony plans to reveal it anytime soon.