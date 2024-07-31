PS Stars Giving Tons of Points for Pre-ordering Upcoming Games

Sony’s generously rewarding players with PS Stars points for pre-ordering two upcoming games: Astro Bot and Concord. The program typically rewards players for purchasing full games, so it’s nice to have a little something extra for pre-ordering a game. Astro Bot will net you 150 points whereas Concord offers 100 points.

Players who’ve already pre-ordered will get PS Stars points

If you pre-ordered either of the two aforementioned games prior to the campaign going live, fret not. Players in a similar situation have reported that they’re still able to claim points. You’ll need to go over your campaigns and find the one that’s specifically for members who pre-ordered Astro Bot and Concord.

PS Stars can be a bit wonky, so in order to trigger the campaign and get the points, just hit start and play any game. You’ll be notified about your latest reward and can also check your points balance to confirm it’s been updated.

While Concord might not be everyone’s cup of tea, Astro Bot has already made a very positive impression, with players flocking to pre-order the title. The former will be out on September 6, and the latter will be out as soon as next month, on August 23.