Ghost of Tsushima Inspired Star Wars Outlaws, Director Reveals

Ghost of Tsushima‘s open-world was a major source of inspiration for Stars Wars Outlaws, according to its creative director Julian Gerighty. Gerighty praised Sucker Punch Productions’ hit title, revealing that he loves how Ghost of Tsushima’s open world leans into player fantasy.

How Ghost of Tsushima inspired Star Wars Outlaws

Gerighty made the aforementioned statement to GamesRadar at a recent preview event, which PSLS sister site ComingSoon also attended (read the preview here). He told the website that his “biggest reference” when designing Star Wars Outlaws’ open world was Ghost of Tsushima.

“I think that Ghost of Tsushima, what I loved about it was this purity of having a player fantasy and really leaning into it,” Gerighty explained. “This is the story, the world, the character, everything fits together with the gameplay guiding everything. That’s the fantasy of ‘you are a samurai ninja in Japan.’ That was one of the guiding lights for this.”

When Ghost of Tsushima launched, it drew a lot of comparisons to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series. However, that comparison largely revolved around the game’s action-adventure and stealth aspects.

Ubisoft is now set to launch Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which — ironically — is being compared to Ghost of Tsushima.