Astro’s Playroom Update Adds Special Bot 3, Here’s How to Unlock It

Astro’s Playroom August 2024 update has gone live, bringing with it special bot #3. Players have to find a total of four special bots in the lead up to the release of Astro Bot. Doing so will pop five additional trophies in Astro’s Playroom, with players being able to carry the bots over to Astro Bot on September 6.

Two of the four special bots in Astro’s Playroom have already been found. The first one is Hunter from Bloodborne, and can be found in GPU Jungle’s first stage, Renderforest (note: players need to complete 1994 Throwback first). The second special bot is Selene from Returnal, who can be found in the Deep Dataspace section of the SSD Speedway.

The third bot, which is out today, is related to Gran Turismo and can be found in Cooling Springs. Rescuing the bot, which is trapped on the beach, will net players the Grand tourist trophy. As for how to find the bot, here’s the solution courtesy of PSNProfiles user Computer_Cat:

Step on the teal stars in this order:

Under the pier at the beginning On the beach to the left Under the palm tree to right Then go all the way forwards to the left

Happy hunting!