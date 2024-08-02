Game Informer Shutting Down After 33 Years

Video game publication Game Informer has announced its closure after 33 years of operation. Once one of the most popular and recognizable brands in games media, GI is the property of embattled U.S. retailer GameStop, which itself has been in a downward spiral for eons at this point.

Game Informer magazine made its debut in 1991

GI made its debut in 1991 as a print magazine, and was quick to establish a presence on the internet in the mid 90s. The magazine subscription was only just revamped in March 2024. Meanwhile, GI’s web presence hasn’t been as formidable as it once was.

Today, the publication announced that it’s stopping the presses completely. In an official statement, GI thanked readers and bid them farewell.

“From the early days of pixelated adventures to today’s immersive virtual realms, we’ve been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers,” the statement reads. “While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we’ve cultivated together will continue to live on. Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end.”

Game Informer’s closure takes effect immediately, and its next magazine — featuring Dragon Age: The Veilguard — will be its last.