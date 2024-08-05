Fans Want SOCOM Back After Image From Ex Sony Devs’ New Shooter Leaks

Calls for a new SOCOM game have been renewed by fans after a screenshot purportedly from former Sony developers’ new shooter leaked. The image in question is from a “AAA shooter” being developed by That’s No Moon — a new studio comprised of former Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, and Call of Duty devs.

Leaked screenshot looks like SOCOM, but it isn’t a new SOCOM game

The screenshot in question was unearthed by MP1st, who is choosing to protect the source. We’re not going to embed it here to avoid a copyright strike, but a brief description is as follows.

That’s No Moon previously said that it’s working on a game based on a “popular IP.” The screenshot — allegedly from a 2022 reel — confirms that the project is a military shooter. A soldier can be seen in what looks like a desert environment, shooting at random pieces of furniture. This is likely to be the game’s training portion.

MP1st also published a screenshot from the profile of an unnamed motion capture artist, which reveals that they worked as a “stunt soldier” for That’s No Moon. The leak further reveals that the shooter is being developed with Unreal Engine 5.

Although the screenshot reminds fans of SOCOM, it’s unlikely to be a new game in the franchise. That’s No Moon previously said that it’s working on a single-player game so unless Sony commissioned it to work on a single-player SOCOM, this isn’t what franchise fans are hoping for.