Ex-Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Devs Working on AAA Game Based on Popular IP

Newly-established development studio That’s No Moon is working on a AAA game based on a popular existing IP, according to a former writer for the mystery project. That’s No Moon was founded in 2021 by industry veterans from studios like Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Infinity Ward, and more.

That’s No Moon wants to “push the limits” of gameplay and story

The revelation of That’s No Moon’s debut game being based on a popular existing IP comes from former writer Andrew M Henderson, who claims to have “just finished” a 15-month stint writing for the studio. Henderson disclosed this information on Stage32 — a website that hosts creative classes — where he will be lecturing on building a career in games writing.

“Teaching you everything you need to know about the craft and business of writing for video games is Andrew Henderson, a working Video Game writer who is one of the writers on the new AAA-game studio game That’s No Moon based on popular existing intellectual property,” reads a description of the class.

Not much is known about That’s No Moon’s game other than it has already secured funding for its project. The studio previously promised to deliver an action-adventure game “that will push the limits of both gameplay and story.”