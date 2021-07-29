A team of industry veterans with previous roles in studios like Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, and Infinity Ward have opened a new AAA development company, That’s No Moon Entertainment.

That’s No Moon has already secured $100 million investment from Smilegate (Crossfire) and is hard at work on its debut project – an action-adventure game “that will push the limits of both gameplay and story.”

Taylor Kurosaki (Infinity Ward, Naughty Dog) is serving as Creative Director, and Jacob Minkoff (Infinity Ward, Naughty Dog) is serving as Game Director. That’s No Moon’s Chief Executive Officer is former Head of PlayStation Visual Arts Group, Michael Mumbauer, and its Chief Strategy Officer is former Director of Product Development at Santa Monica Studio, Tina Kowalewski. The rest of the team is comprised of Electronic Arts, Bungie, and other PlayStation veterans.

“We started That’s No Moon with a singular vision of creating unforgettable stories and characters that will define and extend beyond our medium,” Mumbauer said in a press release. “I’m proud to share that ambition with such a talented team of creators and our incredible partners at Smilegate.”

“Smilegate is thrilled to be collaborating with the storytellers and game makers at That’s No Moon to create new experiences that will inspire empathy and deeper personal connections with players around the world,” added Harold Kim, VP of Business Development at Smilegate. “We look forward to working with them and continuing to invest in visionary development teams seeking to bring bold new ideas and innovation to gaming.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about That’s No Moon’s debut game.