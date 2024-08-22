The Last of Us 3 possibly referenced in Naughty Dog job ad

A Naughty Dog job ad spotted by hawk-eyed fans reads like it could be for The Last of Us 3. Although the developer has denied that a third entry is in active development, rumors continue to swirl that Part 3 is coming, which wouldn’t be a surprise given the success of the franchise both in games and television.

Why fans think Naughty Dog job ad is for The Last of Us 3

The role that’s being advertised is that of a senior gameplay programmer, as shared by X user DomTheBomb. What stands out in the description is the mention of “creatures.”

“Craft gameplay animations for a broad range of creatures of varied types to a high standard of realism for the game,” the description states, adding that Naughty Dog is specifically looking for someone who has a “strong understanding of creature animation and mechanics.”

Fans say this job sounds like it could be for TLOU 3 unless Naughty Dog’s new IP also features creatures. There isn’t much else in the ad that sticks out other than the studio emphasizing the need for “very high-quality animation” and “opening up the boundaries of interactive character animation.”

Could Naughty Dog be working on two games simultaneously like Santa Monica Studio? Time shall tell.