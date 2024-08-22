The Last of Us 3 possibly referenced in Naughty Dog job ad

The Last of Us 3 Possibly Referenced in Naughty Dog Job Ad

By Zarmena Khan

A Naughty Dog job ad spotted by hawk-eyed fans reads like it could be for The Last of Us 3. Although the developer has denied that a third entry is in active development, rumors continue to swirl that Part 3 is coming, which wouldn’t be a surprise given the success of the franchise both in games and television.

Why fans think Naughty Dog job ad is for The Last of Us 3

The role that’s being advertised is that of a senior gameplay programmer, as shared by X user DomTheBomb. What stands out in the description is the mention of “creatures.”

“Craft gameplay animations for a broad range of creatures of varied types to a high standard of realism for the game,” the description states, adding that Naughty Dog is specifically looking for someone who has a “strong understanding of creature animation and mechanics.”

Fans say this job sounds like it could be for TLOU 3 unless Naughty Dog’s new IP also features creatures. There isn’t much else in the ad that sticks out other than the studio emphasizing the need for “very high-quality animation” and “opening up the boundaries of interactive character animation.”

Could Naughty Dog be working on two games simultaneously like Santa Monica Studio? Time shall tell.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related

X