New God of War Might Be in Development Simultaneously With Santa Monica’s New IP

It looks like Santa Monica Studio might be developing its new IP and the next God of War game simultaneously. If true, this would be quite a departure from the PlayStation studio’s previous modus operandi. SMS has been a single project studio for the entirety of its existence (not counting external projects).

Santa Monica Studio is actively hiring for its new IP and what sounds like a new God of War game

We already know that SMS is working on a new IP, reportedly helmed by Cory Barlog. And recent recruitment activity suggests that the studio is firing on all cylinders when it comes to its new IP. Barlog also teased as much on X.

This brings us to the next God of War, which is pretty much a given. However, new job listings spotted by fans suggest that the next title in the series is also in active development.

As highlighted by Tech4Gamers forum user cindiestarlight, SMS is looking for a senior “hero” combat designer. The job requirements include experience in “third-person melee action RPGs.” SMS says that it will prefer candidates who are “fluent with the combat design choices, systems, mechanics, and enemies in God of War and God of War Ragnarok.”

Job advertisements recruiting for the new IP read different, so we know that the aforementioned role isn’t for the mystery game.

How far apart SMS will release its new IP and the next God of War remains to be seen.