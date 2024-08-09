God of War Dev Cory Barlog Apparently Teasing New Game Again

Santa Monica Studio‘s Cory Barlog is apparently teasing his new game yet again, which is reportedly a new IP as opposed to a new God of War. Evidence suggests that Santa Monica Studio’s next release will be this mystery new IP rather than a new installment in its tentpole franchise.

Cory Barlog’s new game might be set in space

Barlog, who’s no stranger to randomly teasing fans and dropping hints, took to X to announce that he’s back in the office. “After ages in the wilds of the badlands, I return to the mothership to cause chaos,” he tweeted along with a photo of himself standing in front of a sign board with Santa Monica Studio’s logo and the word “Space 600.”

after ages in the wilds of the badlands, I return to the mothership to cause chaos. ? pic.twitter.com/kJYoV6H87T — golrab of the frost (@corybarlog) August 9, 2024

It has been rumored for a while that Barlog is working on a sci-fi RPG or sci-fi game with RPG elements. Information gathered from job descriptions suggest as much, and Santa Monica Studio’s recent recruitment activity suggests that its new IP is going full steam ahead.

Not counting external projects, Barlog’s new IP will be Santa Monica Studio’s first non God of War release in 20 years. The company developed PS2 racing game Kinetica in 2001.

How soon we’ll see this new game is anybody’s guess, but here’s hoping it targets the PS5 rather than the PS6!