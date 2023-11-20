Naughty Dog’s New Game Wasn’t Impacted by The Last of Us 2 Remastered

Development of Naughty Dog‘s new game is reportedly progressing well and hasn’t been bogged down by yet another remaster, according to a journalist familiar with the matter. Fans have had mixed reactions to the announcement of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, with some noting that Naughty Dog hasn’t released a new IP in the last ten years.

Is Naughty Dog’s new game a new IP?

Naughty Dog has confirmed that it’s developing a new game alongside existing projects, which is rare for the studio since it tends to be a single-project developer. One of the projects is The Last of Us multiplayer, which seems to have hit development hell. Naughty Dog also underwent a round of layoffs very recently.

It’s no surprise, then, that fans have become concerned about the mystery new game that’s being directed by none other than Neil Druckmann. However, VGC’s Jordan Middler claims to have heard that TLOU2 Remastered was mainly handled by new hires, and Druckmann’s team “is full steam ahead on an original.” Naughty Dog has yet to confirm if its new game is a new IP or not.

From what I was told from one person, this was more of a project for new hires to get them in the game. Druckman’s team is full steam ahead on an original. One doesn’t takeaway from the other afaik — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) November 18, 2023

Over the weekend, we’ve spotted a few tweets from new Naughty Dog employees claiming that they contributed to the remaster, so it’s possible what Middler has heard is at least partially correct.