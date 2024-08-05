Phantom Blade Zero PS5 Exclusivity, Anti Xbox Comment Denied by Dev

Over the weekend, PS5 game Phantom Blade Zero made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A Brazilian outlet accused an unnamed S-Game developer of bemoaning Microsoft and saying that “nobody needs an Xbox,” which further fueled rumors that Sony had moneyhatted the game. S-Game has since issued a public clarification on the matter, and — you’ve guessed it — the whole report seems bogus.

Phantom Blade Zero is only confirmed for the PS5 and PC… for now

The Brazilian outlet’s article didn’t contain any source or information that would make its report look even remotely convincing, but it was picked up by some major websites and simply reproduced via Google translate. Meanwhile, Redditors traced the origin of the comments back to Tencent in Chinese.

Some natives have explained that the Chinese comments would roughly translate to, “there isn’t much interest in Xbox in this region,” which changes the context entirely.

In a statement on X, S-Game has reiterated that there’s no PS5 console exclusivity deal for Phantom Blade Zero, and the comments attributed to an unnamed developer does not reflect its position. S-Game has also hinted that it will work on an Xbox Series X|S version in the future, but didn’t outright confirm anything.