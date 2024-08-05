New PS5 PS4 Games August 5 2024

PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 5, 2024

By Rebecca Smith

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning August 5, 2024, has grown bigger again but is filled with indie games. There’s not a AAA game to be seen, although the highlights of the week will likely be the high-sea adventure SteamWorld Heist II and childrearing simulation game Princess Maker 2 Regeneration.

All PS5 and PS4 August 5 to 11, 2024 game release dates

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 5 to 11, 2024.

PS5 Games

  • Bleak Faith: Forsaken (August 6)
  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing (August 6)
  • Eden Genesis (August 6)
  • Pepper Grinder (August 6)
  • Volgarr the Viking II (August 6)
  • Cattie (August 7)
  • Color Dodge (August 7)
  • I Want To Go To Mars (August 7)
  • Love is all around (August 7)
  • Arcade Paradise VR (August 8)
  • Cat Quest III (August 8)
  • Cultist Simulator (August 8)
  • Darksword: Battle Eternity (August 8)
  • Dead Age 2 (August 8)
  • Deathbound (August 8)
  • HoneyLand (August 8)
  • Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony (August 8)
  • Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (August 8)
  • SteamWorld Heist II (August 8)
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (August 8)
  • Bowling In A Skate Park (August 9)
  • Gravitators (August 9)
  • Rolling Wheels (August 10)

PS4 Games

  • Bleak Faith: Forsaken (August 6)
  • Eden Genesis (August 6)
  • Pepper Grinder (August 6)
  • Volgarr the Viking II (August 6)
  • Cattie (August 7)
  • I Want To Go To Mars (August 7)
  • Love is all around (August 7)
  • Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona (August 7)
  • Cat Quest III (August 8)
  • Cultist Simulator (August 8)
  • HoneyLand (August 8)
  • Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (August 8)
  • SteamWorld Heist II (August 8)
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (August 8)
  • Bowling In A Skate Park (August 9)
  • Gravitators (August 9)
  • Mondealy (August 9)
  • Rolling Wheels (August 10)

A total of 23 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 18 titles. The sequel to Steamworld Heist sees players trying to avert a water crisis on the Great Sea through real-time naval combat and turn-based Steambot combat. A slightly different pirate adventure is also available in Cat Quest III, with the Pi-Rats and the Pirate King trying to halt your 2.5D open-world adventure.

Elsewhere, Princess Maker 2 sees a father trying to make his daughter’s dreams of becoming a princess come true. The game celebrates its 30th anniversary with a release on newer generation consoles. On the other hand, Volgarr the Viking returns in another 2D action-platformer that has kept its unforgiving 1980s-arcade level of difficulty.

Finally, PSVR players get a couple of choices this week. Arcade Paradise VR offers the chance to transform the decrepit King Wash laundromat into a thriving arcade mall, while Darksword: Battle Eternity is a fantasy RPG set in the world of the Twisted Corridors.

Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith

Rebecca is a News Writer for PSLS. After spending over 25 years gaming, she's accumulated quite a collection. Just don't ask her about the size of that backlog.

Share article

TRENDING

Related

X