Black Myth: Wukong PS5 Graphics Modes Leaked as Game Goes Gold

A Chinese journalist and insider claims to be privy to Black Myth: Wukong PS5 graphics modes after apparently going hands on with the game recently. Developer Game Science has yet to confirm the information, but did announce this morning that Black Myth: Wukong has gone gold and is locked in for release on Tuesday, August 20.

Black Myth: Wukong PS5 graphics modes revealed

The insider, who goes as “ignusthewise” on X, attempted to assuage fans’ concerns about Black Myth: Wukong’s performance on console. They tweeted that the game will offer two modes: 4K at 30 FPS and 1440p at 60 FPS. The insider further claimed that the PS5 version is “very optimized.”

Take this with a grain of salt until official confirmation.

Game Science tweeted this morning that it’ll drop a new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong on August 8 to celebrate the game going gold. The developer also requested players to avoid spreading spoilers in the lead up to the game’s release, perhaps anticipating retailers breaking street dates in some regions.

Black Myth: Wukong will release on the PS5 and PC. Contrary to popular belief and silly conjecture, there’s no PS5 exclusivity deal preventing a simultaneous Xbox Series X|S release.