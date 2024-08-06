Silent Hill 2 Remake Devs Ask Players to Give Them a Chance

Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team wants players to give it a chance and withhold any premature judgments until playing the game. The remake’s showing so far has left fans polarized, and Bloober Team itself wasn’t too happy with January 2024’s State of Play trailer, but reckons that it’ll earn fans’ trust upon release.

Bloober Team tried to make ‘all possible fans happy’ with Silent Hill 2 remake

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bloober Team acknowledged that remaking a beloved classic wasn’t ever going to be an easy endeavor, but said that it made every effort to make “all possible fans happy” while staying true to itself.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno expressed hope that it’ll earn gamers’ trust, stating that it’s not the same studio that it was three years ago.

“I realize that trust is earned through actions, not through words,” Babieno continued. “that’s why we have a policy of not commenting [on the specifics of the game] and raising hopes. We want to show our ambitions through our work, so we can’t ask for anything more than ‘give us a chance.'”

Silent Hill 2 will release on the PS5 and PC on October 8, 2024. Here’s hoping Bloober Team earns that trust it so badly wants.