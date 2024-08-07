Don’t Redeem PS Stars Points Against PS Store Rewards

Confusion persists over Sony’s PS Stars points system nearly two years after launch, with a number of players still struggling to figure out how to benefit from the loyalty program. I frequent a lot of gaming forums, particularly the dedicated PS Stars subreddit, and continue to be surprised by how confusing the program can be for those who don’t frequent online gaming communities.

Sony hasn’t done a good job explaining the PS Stars points system

The PS Stars rewards section has three subsections: digital collectibles, PlayStation Store rewards, and Wallet funds. Whether players want to waste their points on a digital collectible that most people aren’t going to see is their call, but the PS Store rewards section gives members the illusion that they’ll be saving money by redeeming their points against a scant, Sony-determined list of games and add-ons.

I’m here to tell you that you’re not. The best way to spend those points that you’ve racked up is Wallet funds. You see, Wallet funds grant you a fixed amount of PS Store credit that can be used during sales, which run frequently. The games you’re seeing in the PS Stars rewards section are guaranteed to be on sale at some point.

If you redeem those games directly from the PS Stars rewards section, you won’t be saving a penny. Instead, you’ll be spending points equivalent to the regular price.

PS Stars is a pretty decent loyalty program for those who often make their purchases from the PS Store (you must be a PS Plus member to earn points from purchases). However, two years on, Sony hasn’t really offered any improvements or communicated its benefits.

The entire PS Store rewards section is pointless, in my humble opinion.