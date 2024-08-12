PS Plus Extra, Premium Expected to Lose 5 Big Games in September 2024

Sony has yet to confirm the list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in September 2024, but players may have figured out five of next month’s departures on their own. Subscribers currently rely on PS Store’s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section for a list of games that are set to leave the catalogs. But lately, Sony has been adding games to the section just ahead of their departure, leaving players vexed over little notice.

List of games leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in September 2024 may include Star Ocean series

A Reddit user noticed that some of the recent “late additions” to the ‘Last Chance to Play’ section are games that have been in the catalog for about a year. While this isn’t true in every case, we have cross-checked some of them and there does seem to be a pattern of games leaving around the 12-month mark with little notice.

Based on this, the user has deduced that five Star Ocean games currently part of the PS Plus Extra/Premium catalogs will be leaving the service in September 2024. These aren’t exactly small games, so if you’ve started them, now is a good time to get those campaigns wrapped up.

To reiterate, this isn’t confirmation that Star Ocean games will definitely leave the service next month. However, given the pattern of departures, they’re unlikely to stay in the catalog for long, so get started (or finish them).