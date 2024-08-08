PS Plus Extra, Premium Losing Big Games With Little Notice

Sony has just updated its list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in August 2024, and two of the departures in the list has irked players. We’ve become accustomed to Sony updating the ‘Last Chance to Play’ section shortly before games are set to leave the catalogs, but it’s a tad annoying that some of the departures aren’t exactly small games, and players are barely given a week to wrap up their campaigns.

Four more games are leaving the service in addition to the previously announced departures: Lost Judgment, Sea of Stars, Midnight Fight Express, and Moving Out 2. It’s Lost Judgment and Sea of Stars players that are particularly irked because it’s hard to complete their campaigns on short notice.

If players strictly stick to the main story, Lost Judgment takes about 24 hours at minimum, and Sea of Stars takes about 28 hours. If you’ve started both of them and want to see them to the end, then prepare to fork out some cash for a full purchase.

The full list of games leaving in August 2024 now includes: