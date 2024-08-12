Hi-Fi Rush IP No Longer Owned by Xbox

Players who had their fingers crossed for Hi-Fi Rush 2 have received a glimmer of hope as PUBG, The Callisto Protocol publisher Krafton has acquired the IP. Not only that, but Krafton has also purchased Tango Gameworks from Microsoft, preventing a complete shutdown of the studio.

Hi-Fi Rush 2 seems all but confirmed as Krafton wants to continue developing the IP

The announcement, which took everyone by surprise, came via a press release early morning today. The South Korean publisher confirmed that not only will Tango Gameworks continue operating, it will also “continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects.”

Krafton’s deal with Xbox Game Studios only seems limited to the acquisition of Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi Rush, so we don’t know what Microsoft’s plans are for Tango’s other IPs including The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Krafton says that its deal will have no impact on Tango’s existing catalog, which is to be expected.

“Krafton intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks,” reads the press release. “This integration reinforces Krafton’s dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its portfolio with innovative and high-quality content.”

Can’t say we saw this twist coming, but all’s well that ends well.