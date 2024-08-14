New Naughty Dog Game May Be First-Person, Fans Speculate

Naughty Dog‘s new game could be a first-person adventure, fans are speculating on the basis of a newjob ad. The PlayStation Studio has a number of open vacancies for the “brand-new single player game” that it’s “excited” about, but one particular role is accepting applications from candidates with experience in first-person action-adventure games.

Naughty Dog previously said that its new game might not be third-person

The job ad in question specifically mentions that Naughty Dog will consider it a “bonus skill” if a candidate has experience in “third-person or first-person action-adventure games.” Naughty Dog is known for its third-person games, so this part certainly stands out.

One could argue that this might be a generic job description and the role is open to anyone with experience in either first-person or third-person. While that could be true, we recall comments made by Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann at the DICE Summit in 2018, where he said that the studio is “totally open” to going first-person.

While talking about The Last of Us, Druckmann revealed that Naughty Dog considered a first-person prespective before settling on third-person. He added that “the next game that we do might not be third-person.”

Elsewhere, a separate job ad reveals that Naughty Dog is still using the Havok Engine for physics.