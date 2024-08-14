Until Dawn PS5, PC Release Date and New Content Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed Until Dawn PS5 and PC release date as well as some of the new content players can expect. Developed by Ballistic Moon, the “rebuilt and enhanced” version of the 2014 sleeper hit will launch on October 4, 2024.

Horror fans will be eating good this year as both Until Dawn and Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake will release just four days apart. The latter will launch on October 8 for the PS5 and PC. Both Until Dawn and Silent Hill 2 remake are console exclusive to the PS5.

As for what’s new in Until Dawn, as previously confirmed, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5. All of its visuals have been overhauled and character models updated. There’s also a new camera control mechanic that offers a “modern” third-person camera view.

Until Dawn’s prologue has been reworked to make its narrative flow better. Sony reckons that spending more time introducing the Washingtons will “enhance” the game’s “emotional impact.”

Last but not least, Until Dawn has new collectibles for players to hunt and the original totems have been relocated, so those old trophy guides are no good. Players can also customize their settings, replacing the ‘Don’t Move’ mechanic with something called ‘Stay Calm.’

Until Dawn pre-orders will go live on August 21. And yes, PC players need PSN to play.