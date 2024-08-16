Nearly All of PlayStation Stars’ PS Store Rewards Removed by Sony

Sony has updated the PlayStation Stars‘ PS Store rewards section, removing nearly all of the rewards except for Stellar Blade (17,500 points) and Mortal Kombat’s virtual currency Dragon Krystals (500 Krystals for 1,250 points). Sony didn’t announce that the rewards section was set to be updated in August, leaving members to notice that the games were gone when they attempted to redeem their points against them.

It’s not advisable to redeem PS Stars points against PS Store rewards

Prior to the August 2024 update, PS Stars points could be redeemed against games like Helldivers 2, Rise of the Ronin, Balatro, Minecraft, and more. We expect Sony to replace the rewards, but at the time of this writing, the section remains almost empty.

Now is probably a good time to remind members of an article I wrote last week, urging them to avoid spending their PS Stars points against PS Store rewards. I argued that it’s better to redeem the points against wallet funds, and then avail a discount via a regular PS Store purchase.

In response to my article, I heard from folks in Canada, who said that the PS Store rewards section turns out to be cheaper for them because of local prices and taxes. I acknowledge this, but considering that the PS Store regularly runs promotions, I still believe that wallet funds are a better deal overall.

That said, it would have been nice for Sony to give players a heads up that it was removing the current set of PS Store rewards.