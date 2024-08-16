Looks Like Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse Is Still in Development Hell

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse has long been rumored to be in development hell, and although the developer has dismissed much of those reports, we haven’t seen or heard anything in nearly three years. Yesterday, we finally got an unofficial update on Eclipse, and it’s not exactly a promising one.

As spotted by TheGamer, Quantic Dream veteran and Star Wars Eclipse lead writer Adam Williams announced his departure from the studio after nearly a decade. Although it’s not unusual for developers to switch jobs and Williams’ departure could signal that Eclipse’s story is done, it doesn’t really sound positive considering we’ve seen nothing of the game.

Reliable insiders previously reported that Quantic Dream was struggling with staff retention due to a toxic work environment, which became the subject of multiple lawsuits in France. That said, Williams’ departure appears to have happened on good terms, going by his LinkedIn post. He left to found his own studio.

Insider Tom Henderson claimed in 2022 that Eclipse is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. From the looks of it, his sources were correct. We’ll certainly be surprised if Eclipse releases before the end of 2025.