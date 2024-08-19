Sony Blasted Over Until Dawn PS5, PC Price Following Leak

Until Dawn‘s PS5, PC price leaked over the weekend, earning sharp and unanimous rebuke from players. Ballistic Moon’s enhanced version of the 2014 Supermassive Games title will launch on October 4th, and reportedly has the same price tag as Astro Bot: $60 (£60 / €60 / AU$110 / CA$80).

Until Dawn’s PS5 and PC price isn’t justified, players say

The aforementioned leak comes from none other than Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has a pretty stellar track record. According to them, Until Dawn’s PS5 version will also get a disc release but regardless of the format players purchase and what platform they make a purchase on, the price is the same.

If this leak is accurate (we hope it’s not), this is a baffling move by Sony. For comparison purposes, The Last of Us Part II Remastered cost $50 and, as previously mentioned, a brand-new full-fledged Astro Bot costs $60. With Silent Hill 2’s remake releasing just four days after Until Dawn, we’ll be surprised if Sony manages to sell many copies at this price.

I personally loved Until Dawn, but it’s pretty much a one-and-done game, so I can’t imagine people will be paying $60 for it regardless of how “enhanced” it is. As one player said it, “Until Sale,” then.