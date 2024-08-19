PS1 Classic Gets Trophies a Year After PS Plus Premium Launch

Another third-party PS1 game has joined the list of PS Plus Premium classics with trophies following a patch over the weekend. 1997’s Herc’s Adventures joined the Premium catalog over a year ago, and is still part of the subscription. It’s also available for standalone purchase.

Sony began releasing trophy patches for third-party games in June (first-party / Sony-published games launch with trophies). Since then, nine more games have received the patches including Herc’s Adventures (via PSNProfiles). And yes, there is a Platinum trophy.

An updated list of third-party, non Sony-published games that have trophies (or were patched with trophies post-launch) as of August 2024 is as follows, in no particular order:

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Toy Story 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus

Summoner

Thrillville

Herc’s Adventures

We’ll continue to update this list as more games are patched. There are still quite a few that haven’t received an update, including Tekken 2, Worms games, Resident Evil Directors Cut, and more. However, from the looks of it, Sony is actively working with publishers to add trophies, so we expect to see more of these patches.