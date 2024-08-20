I Am Alive Spiritual Successor Could Be in Development at Ubisoft, Leak Suggests

A new leak suggests that Ubisoft is making a spiritual successor of sorts to I Am Alive — its 2012 action-adventure survival game. Released on the PS3 before The Last of Us was a thing, I Am Alive earned a mixed reception and has since been largely forgotten. However, a leaked casting call suggests that Ubisoft hasn’t given up on a post-apocalyptic adventure.

Ubisoft’s leaked project ‘Iridium’ has I Am Alive vibes

Spotted by MP1st, Ubisoft held a casting call for something called “Iridium” in March 2023, and this seems to be the first time it has been discovered. Accompanying plot details were also uncovered, which mentions “ruins of Highpoint City” as the game’s setting.

Iridium apparently takes place after a “terrible” war between humans and some kind of an outside force, severely damaging civilization. Highpoint City is now occupied by said force, and has been turned into a prison of sorts where humans are more of a science experiment.

“Intense radiation prevents organic humans from operating inside the war zone, so human minds are copied into mechanical Shells, allowing them to explore this hostile landscape,” the synopsis reads. And of course, there’s a struggle between various factions for resources, complete with a daring protagonist.

The above sounds like a standard post-apocalyptic game, but there’s certainly an appetite for those. Whether Iridium is still in development or not is anybody’s guess.