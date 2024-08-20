Games Leaving PS Plus in September 2024 Include Big PlayStation Exclusive

Sony has announced the preliminary list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in September 2024, which includes 12 titles. As we previously speculated, five of the games are Star Ocean titles. Additionally, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West is departing the catalog.

Full list of games leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in September 2024

The following games are set to leave the catalogs in mid September.

Horizon Forbidden West

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

NieR: Replicant

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Alien:Isolation

Cloudpunk

Spiritfarer

Do note that this list isn’t final because Sony updates the PS Store’s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section randomly during the month. This means that you may have as much as a one-month notice or as little as a one-week notice of departures.

This is particularly bothersome when lengthy games are suddenly added to the list. This month, we saw numerous complaints about the sudden announcement of Sea of Stars and Lost Judgment leaving the catalogs with little notice as both games are pretty chunky.

We’ll update the list above if/when more games are added to ‘Last Chance to Play.’