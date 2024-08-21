Black Myth: Wukong PS5 Performance Issues Detailed

In the lead up to its launch, Black Myth: Wukong PS5 reviews were nonexistent. Although the reviews that were out were promising, the scores were based on the PC version. This led to concerns about the games performance on Sony’s console. Now that the game has launched to the public, the action game’s performance on PS5 has been tested.

How does Black Myth: Wukong PS5 perform?

While it isn’t quite like the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle of 2020, Black Myth: Wukong PS5 performance is far from perfect. According to Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie, players are still being treated to one of the best looking games of the year, but bogged down with some performance hiccups that could potentially hinder player experience.

The Black Myth: Wukong PS5 performance issues seem to stem from how the game attempts to reach its performance targets between the three graphics modes. Quality, balance, and performance modes all seem to have similar settings, but have varying degrees of issues that may be troublesome now, but can (and hopefully will) be fixed in future patches.

As detailed by Mackenzie, the quality mode features roughly 1440p resolution upscaled to 4K. While the picture does look 4K when still, motion erases that illusion. It is further noticeable due to motion blur, and the amount of transparencies like hair which exaggerate the distorted post-processing effects. Additionally, it seems the mode is targeting 30 fps, but it actually hits between 31 and 36 fps.

The balance mode seems to feature 1080p resolution without any upsampling or dynamic resolution. This results in a softer, less detailed visuals. It is targeting 45 fps with a frame-cap of 60, which results in constant stutter.

Performance mode also features a fixed 1080p resolution, but uses FSR 3 frame generation to achieve its 60 fps target. While it does achieve that target most of the time, there are stutters and hard drops to 40 fps when a lot is happening on screen. Due to its use of frame generation, it brings an issue of input latency. Essentially, players are getting around 60 fps visually, but with input response of a 30 fps game. More specifics on all of the Black Myth: Wukong PS5 performance issues can be seen in the video above.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

(Source: Eurogamer)