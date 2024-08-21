PS5 Players Likely Getting Indiana Jones Before Some Game Pass Users

In a strange turn of events, Microsoft’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will apparently launch on the PS5 before it hits Xbox Game Pass Standard. Game Pass Standard is a new tier that replaces “Game Pass for Console,” which included day-one releases. Now, those moving over to Game Pass Standard will lose the day-one games unless they upgrade to the Ultimate tier.

PS5 players might get Indiana Jones up to 6 months before Game Pass Standard users

Yesterday, Microsoft offered some clarification on the new Game Pass offering, and confirmed that those transferring to Game Pass Standard may have to wait “up to 12 months or more” for new releases to be added to their libraries. Apparently, the time it will take for new games to hit Standard will “vary by title.”

As revealed last night at Gamescom 2024, Indiana Jones is targeting a Spring 2025 release window for PS5, which would be June at the latest. This means that Game Pass Standard users could be waiting to play Indiana Jones as long as six months after its PS5 release.

Regardless of your platform of choice, this will make for poor optics and Microsoft should communicate its strategy for Xbox and Game Pass users more concisely.