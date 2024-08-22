Callisto Protocol Spin-off Gets Official Title & Release Date

Striking Distance Studios and Krafton revealed the official title and release date for its upcoming game. Previously announced as Project Birdseye, players won’t have to wait too long for the Callisto Protocol spin-off.

Revealed during Gamescom 2024, Redacted (stylized [Redacted]) is the official title for the Callisto Protocol spin-off. The game launches this Halloween, on October 31, 2024.

Redacted is an isometric roguelike action game. It is set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the Black Iron Prison, the setting of Striking Distance Studios’ last game The Callisto Protocol. Although it shares the same universe, it deviates from its predecessor’s haunting tone featuring a cartoonish art style, and frenetic combat.

In Redacted, players will play as a survivor of a plague infecting the inmates of the Black Iron Prison. Tasked with reaching the last escape pod, players will have to mow through the mutated inmates, as well as take out other survivors trying to reach the pod using different weapons, suits, skills, experiments, and more.

The Callisto Protocol spin-off is similar to other roguelikes in that it promises unlimited replayability, strategic build metas, progression through death, powerful upgrades, and speed running challenges. However, Striking Distance Studios attempts to stand out with accessible action, and unexpected challenges from other survivors.

Most notably, players can fight their last corpse granting them with a high-tier experiment from the previous run. The corpse will have the same weapons, upgrades, suit, and experiments, so they are not to be taken lightly.

Redacted was revealed as Project Birdseye back in March 2024. The project began with a small team in 2023 that had a love for accessible roguelikes that are fun to master. It also allowed the developer to create something in the Callisto Protocol universe without impacting development of its next AAA game.

Redacted will launch on PS5.