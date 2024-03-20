Striking Distance Announce The Callisto Protocol Spinoff Project Birdseye

Striking Distance and publisher Krafton have announced a roguelike spinoff of The Callisto Protocol tentatively titled Project Birdseye.

Project Birdseye is a smaller-scale project and uses Black Iron Prison from The Callisto Protocol as a backdrop for isometric roguelike hijinks. Not a fishfinger in sight, though.

Project Birdseye first look

Here’s the official word on what Project Birdseye is all about and what brought it about.

”In 2023, a small group of us began working on a passion project that was born out of our obsession with easy-to-pick-up and play but fun-to-master roguelikes. We love the world we created for The Callisto Protocol and want to keep playing in that sandbox—and Black Iron Prison is the perfect future-punk playground for the team’s vision.

As you can tell, this isn’t The Callisto Protocol 2—think of it as a side quest that really resonated with the team—it let us expand the world of The Callisto Protocol and stretch our creative muscles on something a bit different without impacting development on our next AAA game.

Since so much of The Callisto Protocol‘s post-launch journey was shaped by the community, it made sense to bring everyone in during an early phase of development to see if the concept clicks with you as much as it has with us.”

No platforms or release dates have been announced at this time.