The Callisto Protocol Dev Suffers Layoffs Following Lackluster Sales

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has suffered layoffs following the game’s lackluster sales and reception. The layoffs were first announced by affected employees on LinkedIn, following which Striking Distance released an official statement.

The Callisto Protocol sales failed to meet expectations

Reports of The Callisto Protocol performing poorly first appeared back in January 2023. Studio parent company Krafton didn’t announce sales figures, but it is understood that the game failed to meet its expectations.

Twitter user bogorad222 first noticed the layoffs on LinkedIn, and after their tweet spurred numerous headlines, Striking Distance told IGN in an official statement that it laid of 32 employees. The developer said that Krafton implemented “strategic changes that realign the studio’s priorities,” which resulted in the employees being let go.

Striking Distance Studios(The Callisto Protocol) had layoffs yesterday pic.twitter.com/KdC7wJXPFE — Timur222 (@bogorad222) August 2, 2023

Krafton isn’t giving up on Striking Distance, however. The studio confirmed that it still has projects lined up and changes were made to “better position its current and future projects.”

“Honoring the invaluable contributions of each departing team member with material support in the form of outplacement services and meaningful severance packages is our top priority during this difficult moment,” the statement concluded.

Striking Distance has not revealed its next project. The studio is led by industry veteran Glen Schofield.