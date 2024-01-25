The Callisto Protocol Dev Survives Flop and Layoffs, Working on New Game

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios is working on a new, unannounced game following its initial commercial disappointment and subsequent layoffs. Its next project is already in development, with Striking Distance hiring staff for various roles.

The Callisto Protocol dev lost its CEO in September 2023

The Callisto Protocol was directed by none other than Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield, who also served as Striking Distance Studios’ CEO under PUBG publisher Krafton. Despite a promising premise, the game suffered from poor execution and also faced a plethora of technical issues at launch. Not long afterwards, the studio suffered layoffs and Schofield voluntarily parted ways to pursue other opportunities, leaving a big question mark over the future of Striking Distance.

Now, internet sleuths have spotted a number of job advertisements that suggest Striking Distance is alive and well, and already tasked with something new. “Striking Distance Studios is looking for a Lead Gameplay Animator to help us create the most dynamic and engaging player and enemy experiences for a brand new, unannounced Unreal Engine 5 title,” reads one of the job descriptions.

Krafton hasn’t officially announced anything and the job descriptions surprisingly don’t give much else away other than the game’s engine.