Dead Space Co-Creator Leaves The Callisto Protocol’s Striking Distance Studios

Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield is leaving Striking Distance Studios less than a year after The Callisto Protocol‘s release.

Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield founded Striking Distance Studios in 2019

Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier reported that Striking Distance Studios Chief Executive Officer Glen Schofield is leaving the studio, noting that a representative of Korean publisher Krafton — of which Striking Distance is a subsidiary of — stated that Schofield has “decided to pursue new opportunities,” and that the “studio’s plans remain unaffected.”

Chief Development Officer Steve Papoutsis will be the new CEO, with Schofield himself stating that his departure is “bittersweet, but I know the studio is in excellent hands.”

The Callisto Protocol was first released on December 1 of last year. It received largely mixed reviews from critics and players and reportedly failed to meet Krafton’s sales expectations. As a result of this, Striking Distance suffered layoffs last month, with 32 employees in total being laid off as Krafton implemented “strategic changes that realign the studio’s priorities.”