PS Plus Essential October 2023 Games Revealed

The end of the month is almost here, and to get fans ready for October, Sony has officially unveiled the PlayStation Plus Essential October 2023 lineup, revealing three games that will be free to play soon.

All three of the PS Plus Essential October 2023 games will be available beginning on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 and will be available until November 6, 2023.

Here’s the PS Plus Essential October 2023 lineup

Originally released in 2022, The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game from developer Striking Distance Studios. The game is notable for being directed by Glen Schofield, the creator of the iconic survival horror game Dead Space. The game’s story follows Jacob Lee (played by Josh Duhamel), a starship captain who crashes onto a moon and must fight against strange enemies to make it out.

At its launch, the game received mostly mixed reviews, with many praising its atmosphere and horror gameplay but criticizing its short run time and gameplay issues. Despite the mixed reviews, sales for the game were not great and, as a result, Schofield and a handful of executives at Striking DIstance Studios resigned from the company earlier this month.

DLC for the game, titled Final Transmission, was released in 2023 but won’t be a part of the PS Plus version of the game.

Take on the role of a modern farmer and build out your dream farm in the iconic Farming Simulator series. The latest entry in the long-running franchise features a variety of different locations, farming operations, and more. Fans can even specialize in things like agriculture and animal husbandry now, with the game also featuring seasonal cycles that will force players to adapt to how they build out their farms.

Farming Simulator 22 also features a wide variety of real-life tools and brands, including support from John Deere, CLAAS, Case IH, New Holland, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra.

Released in 2022, Weird West is an action role-playing game from developer WolfEye Studios and publisher Devolver Digital. Presented in a top-down fashion, players take on the role of heroes in the American frontier who have to battle against supernatural elements in their adventures.

Following its release, Weird West received mostly positive reviews, with the game currently sitting at a 75 on OpenCritic.