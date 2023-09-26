PS Plus Essential October 2023 Games Leaked

Reliable insider billbil-kun has leaked two of the three PS Plus Essential October 2023 games. If their report is true (accurate for the last two years of Plus), then next month’s line-up is spearheaded by 2022’s The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22.

What other games are included in PS Plus Essential October 2023 games line-up?

After correctly predicting Volition’s 2022 Saints Row game would headline the lineup for September, billbil-kun has predicted two of the three this time out. The third game remains unknown for now.

Striking Distance’s The Callisto Protocol is the spiritual successor to the Dead Space series by Visceral. Many key members of the Dead Space team worked on The Callisto Protocol. Reception was underwhelming when it launched late last year, and sales expectations were unmet. The company suffered layoffs in the wake of this. It didn’t help matters that EA Motive’s Dead Space Remake came out shortly after and gained huge praise and commercial success.

The Farming Simulator series is a quietly successful pioneer of the Simulator genre on consoles, with everything from lawnmowing to house renovation and power washing now a sim.

Expect Sony to confirm October’s full Essential line-up this week, with the games becoming available on October 3, 2023.