PS Plus Premium Gets Two Major Game Trials

PS Plus Premium members, specifically those who have a PS5, can enjoy chunky game trials for two of 2023’s major video games: Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While Alan Wake 2’s free trial is live, players will have to wait until next week to give Spider-Man 2 a shot.

New PS Plus Premium game trial lengths offer a good look at the games

Alan Wake 2’s PS Plus trial is three hours long. For those who haven’t been following the game, Alan Wake 2’s main story can be beaten in under 20 hours so this trial is a decent-sized slice. Spider-Man 2’s game trial, which will go live on Tuesday, February 6, will be two hours long. Its main story is roughly the same length as Alan Wake 2’s (17-18 hours, depending on playstyle).

It’s unclear how long the trials will be available but Sony says Spider-Man 2’s trial will be available for a limited time only, calling it a “Valentine’s celebration” on the PlayStation Blog. All campaign progress and trophies from trials carry over to full games, if players proceed to purchase them.

As a reminder, PS Plus Essential’s monthly games for February will also go live on Tuesday, the 6th.