Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Release Date Window Possibly Leaked by Dev

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf‘s release date window may have been leaked by none other than Electronic Arts’ own employee. Senior cinematic animator Kevin Scott listed the release window on his LinkedIn profile, which has since been updated. According to Scott, the game will be released sometime in 2024.

As spotted by Twitter user bogorad222, Scott — a 7-year EA veteran — mentions on his LinkedIn profile that he animated gameplay characters using motion capture and “hand-keyed” animation for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is set for release in 2024. As soon as screenshots of Scott’s profile made rounds, he updated it to remove the release window for not only Dreadwolf but also EA Sports College Football (also listed for 2024 release).

You can view the original version below:

(Rumor) Dragon Age: Dreadwolf may be released next year pic.twitter.com/syaT69KwfW — Timur222 (@bogorad222) November 13, 2023

Scott may have erred in listing a release window on his profile and may not be privy to this information. However, known insider Tom Henderson claimed back in February that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t be released until 2024. Considering 2023 is almost over, next year is certainly the earliest we’ll see the game.

That said, Bioware recently underwent a number of layoffs and ended up losing quite a few Dragon Age: Dreadwolf developers in the process. Reports have since emerged that the game’s production has been affected, possibly leading to delays.