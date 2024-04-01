BioWare Might Have a Third Game in the Works

BioWare fans are looking forward to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and Mass Effect 4 with anticipation and more than a bit of concern. However, a recent job listing indicates that the RPG studio may have a third unannounced project in the pipeline.

BioWare job listing hints at possible new game

As GameRant noted, BioWare recently posted a job opening on LinkedIn for a temporary Development Manager. Most of the description is unremarkable, but one detail stands out. BioWare is looking for someone to “coordinate across 2-3 diverse project teams in multiple disciplines to ensure that deliverables and goals are met.”

While the two projects presumably refer to Dreadwolf and Mass Effect 4, the third could point to an additional unannounced game.

This is admittedly not a lot to go on. However, this listing seems to imply that BioWare is looking ahead to what comes after the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

BioWare has gone through a bit of a rough patch over the last few years. It underwent restructuring last June, transferring Star Wars: The Old Republic to a new studio and making some personnel redundant. The studio then announced Another round of layoffs in August. Reports indicate that the loss of personnel has negatively affected Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s development. Other senior personnel have also left the company over the last several years. These include Mass Effect Director Casey Hudson and Dragon Age Executive Producer Mark Darrah, who left BioWare in 2020.

Meanwhile, excluding the Mass Effect remaster, BioWare’s last two games, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, failed to meet expectations. Given all of this, it’s unsurprising that some fans might be worried about BioWare’s longevity.