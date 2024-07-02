Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Unbound Difficulty Customization Detailed

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will come with four difficulty levels, including the new Unbound difficulty that offers a range of customization options.

EA has now explained some of the gameplay aspects that players will be able to change when using the Unbound option, although some still remain a secret for now.

What is Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Unbound difficulty?

The Unbound difficulty option is the brand-new fourth difficulty mode that BioWare is implementing into Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Game director Corinne Busche told Game Informer that the mode is “an option to make sure players of all abilities can show up” as the world of Dragon Age opens up to all types of players.

There will be many different settings that can be customized in Unbound mode, including plenty of combat options. Aim assistance can be enabled, and those that struggle with this can even enable auto-aim. The default option for parrying attacks from enemies can be made easier or harder. Enemy health can be changed to alter how much damage is dealt to them, while the damage received from enemies can also be adjusted to the point where there is a no-death option. Finally, enemy pressure can be tweaked.

None of the customization options outside of combat were detailed right now, although Busche confirmed there will be “similar accessibility and approachability options” for other factors.

Outside of Unbound difficulty, players have three other choices. Storyteller mode will let players concentrate on the story rather than combat, while Adventurer will provide a finer balance between the two. These seem to be the new names for the Casual and Normal difficulties available in previous installments of the franchise. Players can switch between Storyteller, Adventurer, and Unbound difficulties at any time during their playthrough.

The final option is Nightmare difficulty that increases the difficulty of enemies in combat. Previous games have also enabled friendly fire in this mode, although this isn’t a certainty for The Veilguard. The exact details of the latest version of Nightmare mode haven’t been revealed yet, although we do know that it is a permanent choice. Once Nightmare mode is selected, players can’t switch to another difficulty in the same playthrough.