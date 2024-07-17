Dragon Age: The Veilguard Developer Discusses New Game’s Companion Focus

BioWare has played up the importance of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s companions, leaving many fans wondering what makes these NPC party members so special. However, Creative Director John Epler explained what makes the new characters different.

What makes Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s companions different?

“Dragon Age has always been about characters,” said Epler, “but to some degree, it’s almost felt like we’ve lucked into that. Inquisition is a story that ultimately, you, the main character […] have the biggest part to play. We wanted to tell a story this time where you literally cannot save the world without these characters. Beyond that, though, we also wanted to give them their own arcs that can run parallel to the main story and really give them that kind of deep storytelling our fans really enjoy.”

Parts of that quote feel odd, especially the sentence about Dragon Age lucking into the characters’ importance. BioWare discussed that sentiment in the past, and it ruffled a few feathers among fans who thought it was disparaging the work of earlier writers. However, the rest of what he’s saying makes sense in context. While the party members in the Inquisition were important, the plot unambiguously revolves around the Inquisitor. Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s companions will each carry a much more significant portion of the narrative load.

Veilguard’s companions also seem to have more agency than in previous Dragon Age games. “You’re not just pulling together a bunch of people who will do whatever you say,” Elper said later. “You’re assembling a family, and that becomes the core of what the Veilguard is all about. It’s about taking this group, this found family, and saving the world, side by side with them.”