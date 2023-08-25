Report: Dragon Age Dreadwolf, Mass Effect Development Impacted by BioWare Layoffs

A new report claims that the recent BioWare layoffs have negatively impacted the development of Dragon Age Dreadwolf and Mass Effect. Layoffs began at the studio in June, with another round hitting developers this week. A number of important roles were eliminated and long-term employees were let go.

BioWare layoffs cause Dragon Age Dreadwolf and Mass Effect delays

According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb (via ResetEra), Dragon Age Dreadwolf has internally been delayed, and Mass Effect’s development has slowed down, pushing it further out. BioWare had originally hoped to release Dreadwolf in September 2023, but it’s now unlikely to see the light of day until at least summer 2024.

Grubb says that BioWare — which hasn’t released a successful game in nearly a decade — has found itself in an uncomfortable position following Electronic Arts’ recent restructuring. EA’s “money-maker” Apex Legends is on the decline, and EA’s sports games are now a separate entity within the company, meaning that BioWare can no longer rely on other avenues for its subsistence.

As a result, BioWare has become an obvious candidate for layoffs. The studio needs to prove itself, and should Dreadwolf fail, its future may be bleak. Employee morale is understandably low, and Grubb says the layoffs have only made matters worse.