PS Plus Premium Adds The Callisto Protocol Game Trial

Now that The Callisto Protocol‘s Final Transmission DLC is out, the game has been added to PS Plus Premium Game Trials. The Callisto Protocol is playable for one hour, which doesn’t sound all that great but considering the base campaign is roughly 10 hours, it’s enough to give players an idea of what to expect.

Full list of PS Plus Premium Game Trials as of July 6, 2023

Here are all the game trials currently available to Premium subscribers: