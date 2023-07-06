PS Plus Premium Adds The Callisto Protocol Game Trial

Now that The Callisto Protocol‘s Final Transmission DLC is out, the game has been added to PS Plus Premium Game Trials. The Callisto Protocol is playable for one hour, which doesn’t sound all that great but considering the base campaign is roughly 10 hours, it’s enough to give players an idea of what to expect.
Full list of PS Plus Premium Game Trials as of July 6, 2023
Here are all the game trials currently available to Premium subscribers:
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Bonfire Peaks
- Carrion
- Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising
- Construction Simulator
- Crusader Kings III
- Cult of the Lamb
- Cyberpunk 2077
- De-Exit Eternal Matters
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disney Speedstorm
- DNF Duel
- Dying Light 2
- Elemental War 2
- F1 Manager 2022
- Football Manager 2023
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Lego City Undercover
- Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Miraculous Rise of the Sphinx
- MLB The Show 23
- MotoGP 22
- NHRA Champion Drag Racing Speed for All
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedaway
- Park Beyond
- Persona 5 Royal
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Phoenix Point
- Relayer
- RiMS Racing
- Rollerdrome
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sonic Frontiers
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spellforce III: Reforced
- Steelrising
- Tactics Ogre Reborn
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- The Last of Us Part I
- Train Sim World 3
- Unrailed
- Vampire the Masquerade Swansong
- Weird West
- World of Outlaws Dirt Racing
- WWE 2K23