PS Plus Premium: Here’s the Full List of Games as of July 2023

Here is the full game list of PS Plus Premium titles included in the PlayStation Classics section at the start of July 2023. There were new PlayStation Plus Premium games in the PSP and PS1 categories. As such, there is a brand-new list of PS3, PS2, PSP, and PlayStation games.
PS Plus Premium Games List for July 2023
PlayStation Classics games in the Americas and Europe
- Ape Escape (PS4/PS5)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS4/PS5)
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS4/PS5)
- Herc’s Adventures (PS4/PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS4/PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf 2 / Everybody’s Golf 2 (PS4/PS5)
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube / Kurushi (PS4/PS5)
- Jumping Flash! (PS4/PS5)
- Mr. Driller (PS4/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS4/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS4/PS5)
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)
- Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS4/PS5)
- Star Wars Demolition (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter 3 (PS4/PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS4/PS5)
- The Legend of Dragoon (PS4/PS5)
- Wild Arms (PS4/PS5)
- Wild Arms 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Worms (PS4/PS5)
- Worms Armageddon (PS4/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS4/PS5)
PS2 Classics games in the Americas and Europe
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis / Everybody’s Tennis
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Kinetica
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Primal
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren / Forbidden Siren
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
PSP Classics games in the Americas and Europe
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4/PS5)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 3 (PS4/PS5)
- Echochrome (PS4/PS5)
- Echoshift (PS4/PS5)
- Killzone: Liberation (PS4/PS5)
- Kingdom of Paradise / Key of Heaven (PS4/PS5)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PS4/PS5)
- No Heroes Allowed! (PS4/PS5)
- Pinball Heroes (PS4/PS5)
- Pursuit Force (PS4/PS5)
- Ridge Racer 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Super Stardust Portable (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter Dark Mirror (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter Logan’s Shadow (PS4/PS5)
PS3 Classics games in the Americas and Europe (streaming only)
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Brink
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Critter Crunch
- Dark Void
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- .detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Disney Universe
- Double Dragon Neon
- Duke Nukem Forever
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome: Prelude
- Elefunk
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War: Ascension
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Everybody’s Golf
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational /Everybody’s Golf: World Tour
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee – The City God Case
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet
- LOST PLANET 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mars: War Logs
- MEGA MAN 10
- MEGA MAN 9
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Papo & Yo
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- QUANTUM THEORY
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- RAGE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank
- Ratchet & Clank 2
- Ratchet & Clank 3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault / Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet: Deadlocked / Ratchet: Gladiator
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Riff: Everyday Shooter
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Space Ace
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- STARWHAL
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The Sly Collection
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild Arms 3
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
PS4 games exclusive to PS Plus Premium in the Americas and Europe
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Bioshock 2 Remastered (leaving on July 18)
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition (leaving on July 18)
- BioShock Remastered (leaving on July 18)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (leaving on July 18)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Limbo
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lumines Remastered
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Outcast – Second Contact
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Serious Sam Collection
- STRIDER
- Super Star Wars
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Raven Remastered
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
PlayStation Classics games exclusive to the Americas (PS3 unless noted otherwise)
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
- Bang Bang Racing
- Battle Fantasia
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Burn Zombie Burn!
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
- CRASH COMMANDO
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- Dark Sector
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Enemy Front
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Fuel Overdose
- G-Force
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Go! Sports Ski
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- HOARD
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine
- Karateka
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- OKABU
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
- Q*Bert: Rebooted
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Rocket Knight
- Rogue Warrior
- Sacred 3 Gold
- Sanctum 2
- SkyDrift
- Slender: The Arrival
- Spelunker HD
- Star Raiders
- StarDrone
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- The Last Blade 2 (PS4 Premium Exclusive)
- The UnderGarden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tron: Evolution
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Warlords
- XBLAZE Code:Embryo
PlayStation Classics games exclusive to Europe (PS3 unless noted otherwise)
- Battle vs. Chess
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Dark Mist
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (PS4 Premium Exclusive)
- Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1
- Order Up!!
- Two Worlds II
- White Knight Chronicles II
- X Blades
In addition to over 450 games included with PS Plus Extra, there are now 355 PlayStation Classics games available on the PS Plus Premium tier in the Americas and Europe at the start of July 2023. There are still 77 games only available in the Americas and there are 11 games only available in Europe.
There have been no surprise additions (just the three additions we were expecting). The bad news is that PSP game Coded Soul was indeed only made available in Japan. There were no surprise removals, either, and Class of Heroes 2G remains absent from the list. It seems like this removal was deliberate seeing as the game has disappeared completely from the PlayStation Store, too.
The list of games is set to change further throughout the month. We’re expecting more PS Plus Premium games to be added to the service on July 18, 2023, although Sony has yet to confirm what these will be. There are also four PS Plus Premium games expected to leave the service on the same day.