Black Myth: Wukong Crosses Massive Sales Milestone Despite Controversy

Despite running into a number of controversies, Black Myth: Wukong sales have crossed a massive milestone within a week. Game Science has just announced that its action RPG has sold more than 10 million copies across the PS5 and PC worldwide.

Black Myth: Wukong’s popularity gives PS5 sales a boost

Taking to X, Game Science revealed that Black Myth: Wukong — which released this week on Tuesday, August 20 — has crossed 10 million copies as of today, August 23, 9 p.m. Beijing time. We imagine that this number will skyrocket even further as the weekend approaches.

(Data as of 21:00 Beijing time, August 23, 2024)



Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love.

Have a great gaming weekend!#BlackMythWukong

Such is Black Myth: Wukong’s popularity that it has ended up boosting PS5 sales in China — a region where consoles are incredibly hard to sell. Earlier today, a consultant based in China reported that PS5 consoles were selling out in major Chinese markets, and are possibly being scalped as well. The game is also causing a massive surge in PC and PC component sales.

PS5 stock selling-out in China!



At Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen (world's largest electronic market), it is now clear that sales are extraordinarily high, driven by Wukong.



I previously reported on this sales surge (https://t.co/nzzcKsPPdk), which also includes PC and components. pic.twitter.com/7Zq4RvEGfV — Daniel Camilo (@DanielOlimac) August 23, 2024

Game Science ran into controversy when it asked influencers to keep “feminist propaganda” out of their Black Myth: Wukong coverage. The studio’s developers are also accused of making derogatory comments about females on social media. Game Science has chosen not to address the matter.