Black Myth: Wukong sales

Black Myth: Wukong Crosses Massive Sales Milestone Despite Controversy

By Zarmena Khan

Despite running into a number of controversies, Black Myth: Wukong sales have crossed a massive milestone within a week. Game Science has just announced that its action RPG has sold more than 10 million copies across the PS5 and PC worldwide.

Black Myth: Wukong’s popularity gives PS5 sales a boost

Taking to X, Game Science revealed that Black Myth: Wukong — which released this week on Tuesday, August 20 — has crossed 10 million copies as of today, August 23, 9 p.m. Beijing time. We imagine that this number will skyrocket even further as the weekend approaches.

Such is Black Myth: Wukong’s popularity that it has ended up boosting PS5 sales in China — a region where consoles are incredibly hard to sell. Earlier today, a consultant based in China reported that PS5 consoles were selling out in major Chinese markets, and are possibly being scalped as well. The game is also causing a massive surge in PC and PC component sales.

Game Science ran into controversy when it asked influencers to keep “feminist propaganda” out of their Black Myth: Wukong coverage. The studio’s developers are also accused of making derogatory comments about females on social media. Game Science has chosen not to address the matter.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related

X