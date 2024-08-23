Black Myth: Wukong Crosses Massive Sales Milestone Despite Controversy

Despite running into a number of controversies, Black Myth: Wukong sales have crossed a massive milestone within a week. Game Science has just announced that its action RPG has sold more than 10 million copies across the PS5 and PC worldwide.
Black Myth: Wukong’s popularity gives PS5 sales a boost
Taking to X, Game Science revealed that Black Myth: Wukong — which released this week on Tuesday, August 20 — has crossed 10 million copies as of today, August 23, 9 p.m. Beijing time. We imagine that this number will skyrocket even further as the weekend approaches.
Such is Black Myth: Wukong’s popularity that it has ended up boosting PS5 sales in China — a region where consoles are incredibly hard to sell. Earlier today, a consultant based in China reported that PS5 consoles were selling out in major Chinese markets, and are possibly being scalped as well. The game is also causing a massive surge in PC and PC component sales.
Game Science ran into controversy when it asked influencers to keep “feminist propaganda” out of their Black Myth: Wukong coverage. The studio’s developers are also accused of making derogatory comments about females on social media. Game Science has chosen not to address the matter.