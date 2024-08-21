Black Myth: Wukong Boosts PS5 Console Sales

Black Myth: Wukong‘s popularity has ended up boosting PS5 console sales in China, according to a Bloomberg report. The game had a stellar, record-shattering launch, thanks in no small part to the massive Chinese gaming community. And it looks like Sony’s riding on the coattails of that success.

Alibaba Tmall sees ‘unusual’ PS5 sales boost with Black Myth: Wukong’s launch

According to Bloomberg, Alibaba’s online commerce platform Tmall saw PS5 jump to the top of its game electronics section in the week leading up to Black Myth: Wukong’s launch. China isn’t Sony’s main console market, so this is quite a feat, especially considering PC and mobile are the platforms of choice in the country.

What’s more is that Black Myth: Wukong was only reviewed on PC pior to launch, so Chinese gamers picking up PS5 consoles is an interesting development. The game is still more popular on PC than PS5, but Sony certainly won’t mind the unusual boost.

All of this is proof that Sony’s strategy in Asian markets outside of Japan is paying off. Xbox Series X|S players missed out on Black Myth: Wukong at launch due to optimization hurdles, which many have blamed the inferior Xbox Series S for.